Kevin Spacey revels in his anti-hero president in 'House of Cards'

NEW YORK, March 9 Forget about likeable,
upstanding characters doing what is right.
Kevin Spacey is convinced that like the ruthless, morally
corrupt politician he portrays in Netflix's Emmy Award-winning
political drama "House of Cards," the anti-hero is here to stay.
"The third season explores what happens to these people when
they suddenly are in the hot, white spotlight of being president
and first lady," Spacey told Reuters. "That's a very interesting
dynamic to start to investigate."
When the third season of Netflix Inc's online
streaming series premiered on Feb. 27, all 13 episodes were
immediately available to subscribers, enabling millions of fans
to binge-watch the show that follows Spacey as President Francis
Underwood and Robin Wright as his ambitious first lady, Claire.
Like the first two seasons, which saw the couple destroy
anyone who obstructed their path to the White House, the latest
episodes find them conniving to consolidate their presidential
power base.
Underwood embodies the character to whom audiences are both
repelled and attracted.
Spacey, 55, who has won Oscars for "American Beauty" and
"The Usual Suspects," credited the groundbreaking 1980s police
drama "Hill Street Blues," as well as HBO's "The Sopranos," with
its anxiety-ridden, overweight mob boss and other shows for
changing television and introducing anti-hero characters.
"It seem to me the runway had been very well paved by the
time we arrived," he said. "I think it is what audiences are
demanding, not what we are. This is what people want."
"House of Cards" made history in 2013 when it became the
first online series to win three Emmys and established Netflix
as a leader in original entertainment.
It also provided audiences with a novel way to watch the
series by streaming it online, and gave writers and actors alike
a longer creative arch to develop characters.
Wright, 48, who directed an episode of the current series,
likened the format to building a 13-hour film.
"It's a novel that you, the public, can pick up when you
want it, read as many chapters as you want in whatever format,
put it down for six months and then return to it," she
explained.
And Spacey believes the format is here to stay.
"Creatively, it is the best it can get," he said. "I also
think that whether people want to admit it or not, the days of
appointed viewing (times) are more behind us than ahead of us."
(Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and G Crosse)