Netflix renews 'House of Cards' for fourth season in 2016

UPDATE 2-Actelion drug fails trial, denting revenue potential
* Shares pare losses after falling more than 1 pct (Adds comment from analyst, shares)
April 2 Netflix Inc's popular political thriller "House of Cards" will return for a fourth season in 2016, according to the show's Twitter account.
"House of Cards," the first online-only series to win an Emmy Award, tweeted its fourth season renewal along with the popular signature line of protagonist Frank Underwood, "I will leave a legacy."
Starring Kevin Spacey as the underhanded Congressman Francis Underwood, "House of Cards" put a new twist on the binge-watching trend in television as Netflix made all the season episodes available at once. (bit.ly/1EZiaYP)
The political drama, based on a book and a BBC miniseries of the same name, has also had a positive impact on subscriber growth, according to Netflix.
(Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
* Shares pare losses after falling more than 1 pct (Adds comment from analyst, shares)
BEIJING, Jan 23 China's Mobike said it has joined hands with manufacturing giant Foxconn to double the number of bikes it plans to make this year to 10 million, as the start-up seeks to become the dominant player in the country's nascent bike-sharing market.
* Teekay LNG - Intends to issue new senior unsecured bonds in Norwegian bond market through add-on to its existing Norwegian bonds due in October 2021