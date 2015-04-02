Netflix renews 'House of Cards' for fourth season in 2016

April 2 Netflix Inc's popular political thriller "House of Cards" will return for a fourth season in 2016, according to the show's Twitter account.

"House of Cards," the first online-only series to win an Emmy Award, tweeted its fourth season renewal along with the popular signature line of protagonist Frank Underwood, "I will leave a legacy."

Starring Kevin Spacey as the underhanded Congressman Francis Underwood, "House of Cards" put a new twist on the binge-watching trend in television as Netflix made all the season episodes available at once. (bit.ly/1EZiaYP)

The political drama, based on a book and a BBC miniseries of the same name, has also had a positive impact on subscriber growth, according to Netflix.

