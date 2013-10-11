Hulu in talks with Fox TV executive for CEO role -source

LOS ANGELES Oct 10 Hulu is negotiating with Fox television executive Mike Hopkins to name him chief executive officer of the video streaming company, a person with knowledge of the discussions said on Thursday.

Hopkins currently serves as president of distribution for Fox Networks Group, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc .

Hulu offers TV shows and movies on a free advertising-supported site and through a paid monthly subscription service. The website is owned by Fox, Walt Disney Co and Comcast Corp.

Comcast is restricted from making business decisions related to Hulu as part of its settlement with the U.S. government when it acquired NBC Universal.

Officials at Disney and Hulu had no comment. Representatives for Comcast and Fox could not immediately be reached.

Hulu's owners considered selling the company earlier this year but called off the sale in July and promised to invest $750 million to help it grow.