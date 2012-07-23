版本:
Mariah Carey to join 'American Idol' judges panel

LOS ANGELES, July 23 Pop star Mariah Carey will join Fox television's "American Idol" singing competition as a new judge next season, network executive Kevin Reilly said on Monday.

Carey will be one of the replacements for departing judges Steven Tyler and Jennifer Lopez, Reilly, president of entertainment for Fox Broadcasting, told television critics in Los Angeles.

