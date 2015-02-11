版本:
Jon Stewart to leave Comedy Central's 'The Daily Show' -network

LOS ANGELES Feb 10 Comedian Jon Stewart will leave as the host of Comedy Central's satirical show "The Daily Show" later this year, the network said in a statement on Tuesday.

Stewart's departure comes after Stephen Colbert left his "Colbert Report" fake news show in December. A replacement has not yet been named. (Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Chris Reese)
