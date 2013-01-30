'Diabolical' Spacey plots revenge in Netflix show 'House of Cards'

| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Jan 30 In the new political drama
series "House of Cards," Kevin Spacey plays a win-at-all-costs
American politician scheming to disrupt the young administration
of a president he helped elect.
The setting serves as the backdrop for a series that
distributor Netflix Inc hopes will leave its mark by
shaking up the television landscape.
All 13 episodes of the show's first season will be viewable
starting Friday only through the Netflix subscription
video-streaming service and not on any of the traditional
broadcast or pay TV channels.
The project boasts A-list movie talent including two-time
Oscar winner Spacey with David Fincher, the acclaimed "Fight
Club" and "Social Network" director as executive producer.
In "House of Cards," Spacey plays Representative Francis
Underwood, an ambitious, high-ranking U.S. Democrat.
Spacey provides the first window into his character's
commanding personality in the opening scene when he looks
directly into the camera to explain he has "no patience for
useless things."
"He's diabolical," Spacey told Reuters, quickly adding that
"he's a very effective politician" who knows how to work
Washington and operates under the premise of "bad for the
greater good."
As the story begins, the South Carolina lawmaker expects to
be named secretary of state by the newly elected president. When
he learns the White House prefers that he stay in Congress,
Underwood sets out on a ruthless mission to accomplish his
goals. Robin Wright plays his wife, the equally ambitious head
of a nonprofit group - a character loosely based on
Shakespeare's Lady Macbeth.
Underwood conspires with a young reporter, played by Kate
Mara, who helps the congressman's cause in order to fuel her own
desire to rise to a high-profile assignment at the fictitious
Washington Herald newspaper.
FROM LONDON TO WASHINGTON
"House of Cards" is based on a 1990s British TV series of
the same name that was adapted from books written by Michael
Dobbs, an aide to British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. An
intern at independent studio Media Rights Capital raved about
the series to Co-CEO Modi Wiczyk, who enlisted Fincher and
Spacey for production of an updated version.
The studio sold the distribution rights to Netflix after
talking with cable heavyweights including HBO, Showtime and AMC.
Writer Beau Willimon, a former U.S. campaign operative who
penned the 2011 political movie thriller "The Ides of March,"
moved the setting to a modern American government for the
Netflix series and gave Underwood a charming Southern twang in
place of the British accent.
For Netflix, the show is part of an effort to attract new
customers with must-see content unavailable elsewhere.
Only-on-Netflix series coming later this year include the
revival of one-time Fox comedy "Arrested Development" and murder
mystery "Hemlock Grove," directed by horror movie producer Eli
Roth.
Throughout "House of Cards," Underwood pauses to look
straight into the camera and give viewers insight into the
unraveling drama. The unusual technique - called "breaking the
fourth wall" - was a hallmark of the original series.
Spacey said he drew on his recent stage experience playing
Shakespeare's "Richard III," a role that uses the same method
and allowed him to look directly into people's eyes. Audiences
"loved being co-conspirators," he said. "You can create little
moments where it's not dialogue, where it's just a look. It's
just an 'I know you know what I'm thinking' kind of thing."
The "American Beauty" actor cut back his Hollywood work in
2003 to revitalize the historic Old Vic Theatre in London. With
his term as artistic director ending in 2015, Spacey said he is
ready to take on more film work. "Captain Phillips," a movie he
executive produced about the leader of a ship hijacked by Somali
pirates, reaches theaters in October.
Fincher, who directed the first two "House of Cards"
episodes, said he was lured to a serialized drama for the first
time by the chance to explore a complex character whose
personality is revealed over several episodes.
"In movies, you can't build characters who are as gray,"
Fincher said. Alongside Underwood's Machiavellian drive for
power, "there is a kindness to him" and unwavering devotion to
his wife.
"They are not morally bereft. They are complicated," Fincher
said. "The aggregation of power is a dirty business."