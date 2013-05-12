NBC names Seth Meyers as new 'Late Night' host succeeding Fallon

NEW YORK May 12 "Saturday Night Live" veteran Seth Meyers has been chosen as the new host of "Late Night" when Jimmy Fallon moves to "The Tonight Show" in 2014, NBC said on Sunday.

The show, to be renamed "Late Night with Seth Meyers," will originate from 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York, NBC said, with Lorne Michaels of "Saturday Night Live" as executive producer.

"We think Seth is one of the brightest, most insightful comedy writers and performers of his generation," said Bob Greenblatt, chairman of NBC Entertainment, in making the announcement.

"His years at SNL's 'Weekend Update' desk, not to mention being head writer of the show for many seasons, helped him hone a topical brand of comedy that is perfect for the 'Late Night' franchise," Greenblatt added.

Michaels noted that Meyers was in good company, as "Late Night" had only had three hosts since 1982, starting with David Letterman.

Meyers, 39, quipped: "I only have to work for Lorne for five more years before I pay him back for the time I totaled his car."

"12:30 on NBC has long been incredible real estate. I hope I can do it justice," he added.

Meyers has spent 12 seasons with "Saturday Night Lives," including eight as head writer and seven as "Weekend Update" anchor.

In 2011 he won the Emmy award for outstanding original music and lyrics for host Justin Timberlake's musical monologue, and also hosted the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner.

He has appeared in several movies, including "I Don't Know How She Does It" and "New Year's Eve."

The premiere date for "Late Night with Seth Meyers" will be announced later, NBC said. Fallon is set to take over "The Tonight Show" next spring after long-serving host Jay Leno's departure.

NBC is a unit of Comcast Corp.