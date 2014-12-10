David Letterman's final 'Late Show' set for May 20

LOS ANGELES Dec 10 Late night U.S. talk show
host David Letterman will anchor his final broadcast on May 20
before retiring and handing the reins of the "Late Show" to
Stephen Colbert, network CBS Corp said on Wednesday.
The comedian, known for his sardonic wit, announced his
retirement in April. CBS has not said when Colbert, the host of
Comedy Central's faux political news show "The Colbert Report,"
will begin as "Late Show" host.
Colbert's final broadcast of "The Colbert Report" is
scheduled to air on Dec. 18.
Letterman, 67, began his late night career as the host of
NBC's "Late Night" in 1982. He left that network in 1993 after
losing out to Jay Leno to be the host of NBC's "Tonight Show."
Letterman's retirement marks the end of a generational shift
in the late night TV landscape as networks look to attract
younger audiences.
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)