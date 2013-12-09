RPT--Producer Legendary buys TV studio Asylum Entertainment

Dec 9 Production company Legendary Entertainment
has acquired Asylum Entertainment, the TV studio behind sports
documentaries for ESPN's acclaimed "30 for 30" series and
Emmy-winning cable miniseries "The Kennedys."
Asylum will expand its scripted and unscripted programming
and produce content for multiple platforms, the companies said
in a statement on Monday. Financial terms were not disclosed.
Legendary, headed by Chief Executive Thomas Tull, produced
hit films, including "The Dark Knight" and "Man of Steel," for
Time Warner Inc's Warner Bros. before reaching a new
film production deal with Comcast Corp's Universal
Pictures in July.
The company is expanding its TV operations after Bruce
Rosenblum, formerly the head of Warner Bros. TV, was hired in
June to head its television and digital media operations.