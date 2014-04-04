Letterman retirement gives CBS chance to draw younger viewers to late night

| LOS ANGELES, April 4
David Letterman's surprise
retirement announcement gives CBS a much-needed chance
to lure younger viewers to his late-night television time slot,
matching the recent elevation of Jimmy Fallon that reenergized
rival NBC's "Tonight Show" franchise, according to media
executives.
Since the 39-year old Fallon succeeded Jay Leno as star of
"The Tonight Show," NBC's ratings for the 11:35 p.m. hour have
jumped both in overall audience numbers and among the key
demographic of viewers aged 18 to 49 that advertisers most
desire.
The surge comes as a larger number of young viewers are
tuning in to Fallon, a veteran of "Saturday Night Live," as he
masquerades in elaborate skits as rock stars and politicians, or
plays Egg Russian Roulette with celebrity guests willing to risk
having raw eggs smashed over their heads on national television.
In the most recent Nielsen ratings, "The Tonight Show
Starring Jimmy Fallon" averaged 5.2 million viewers, up 41
percent from Leno's numbers before his February departure from
NBC.
Ratings for both Letterman and "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on the
Walt Disney Co.-owned ABC network trail with slightly
less than 3 million viewers apiece.
Letterman's announcement on Thursday during the taping of
"Late Show with David Letterman" in New York that he plans to
retire sometime in 2015, when his contract expires, represents
the latest upheaval in a changing of the U.S. television's
late-night guard.
The three shows together generated more than $400 million in
advertising sales in 2012, according to the latest numbers
available from ad tracking firm Kantar Media.
And the three shows all remain large, though shrinking,
profit centers because the networks cram in more commercials per
hour late at night than they do in prime time, said Brad Adgate,
research director at media and advertising firm Horizon Media.
Production costs are held down, with guests being paid at union
scale rates, he said.
CBS has not said who might succeed Letterman, but the
network needs to find someone who can siphon away some of
Fallon's younger viewers, media executives said.
Fallon has also developed a huge social network following,
an increasingly important marketing avenue for networks to
promote their shows.
YouTube registered more than 4 million views of Fallon's
parody of Bruce Springsteen's hit song "Born to Run," in which
he and Springsteen lampooned New Jersey Governor Chris
Christie's bridge-closing scandal.
Craig Ferguson, star of CBS's "The Late Late Show with Craig
Ferguson" at 12:35 a.m., was reportedly promised Letterman's
slot in 2012 when CBS renewed the contracts for the two men.
Both shows are produced by Letterman's Worldwide Pants company.
But ratings for the 51-year old Ferguson's show are well
behind those of "Late Night with Seth Meyers," which occupies
the 12:35 slot on Comcast's NBC network.
Jon Stewart, host of Comedy Central's "The Daily Show," is
considered a possibility to succeed Letterman on CBS. So is the
Viacom owned cable channel's Stephen Colbert, host of
"The Colbert Report." Both have sizeable followings among
younger viewers.
Whoever gets the "Late Show" host chair has a larger role to
play at CBS beyond opening monologues and chatting with guests.
The late-night host creates a "brand" for the entire network,
said Jeff Gaspin, former chairman of NBC Universal Television
Entertainment.
"The host of late night represents the network on a daily
basis and in most cases for decades," said Gaspin. "Along with
news and sports talent, they are the only entertainment
personalities to do so."
