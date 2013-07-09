U.S. television host Meredith Vieira to host daytime talk show

NEW YORK, July 9 Meredith Vieira, a former co-host on the "Today" morning news show, will have her own daily, nationally syndicated, daytime talk show in the fall of 2014, the NBC television network said on Tuesday.

Emmy-award winner Vieira, 59, will be following in the footsteps of her "Today" predecessor, Katie Couric, who left television news and launched for her own daytime show, "Katie" in 2012.

NBCUniversal Domestic TV will produce and distribute "The Meredith Vieira Show," which will be based in New York. Vieira will be an executive producer of the show, whose time slot was not announced.

Vieira, who said she was leaving the U.S. version of the quiz show "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire" earlier this year after 11 seasons, hosted "Today" from 2006 to 2011.

When Vieira left "Today" it had been the top rated morning news show for 16 years, but it has lost its margin over ABC's "Good Morning America."

Vieira's successor, Ann Curry, left the show in June 2012 following the ratings slump and was replaced by Savannah Guthrie.

Vieira has won numerous awards, including 14 Emmys. Before joining "Today" she was a host of the ABC show "The View".