U.S. television host Meredith Vieira to host daytime talk show

NEW YORK, July 9 Meredith Vieira, a former
co-host on the "Today" morning news show, will have her own
daily, nationally syndicated, daytime talk show in the fall of
2014, the NBC television network said on Tuesday.
Emmy-award winner Vieira, 59, will be following in the
footsteps of her "Today" predecessor, Katie Couric, who left
television news and launched for her own daytime show, "Katie"
in 2012.
NBCUniversal Domestic TV will produce and distribute "The
Meredith Vieira Show," which will be based in New York. Vieira
will be an executive producer of the show, whose time slot was
not announced.
Vieira, who said she was leaving the U.S. version of the
quiz show "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire" earlier this year
after 11 seasons, hosted "Today" from 2006 to 2011.
When Vieira left "Today" it had been the top rated morning
news show for 16 years, but it has lost its margin over ABC's
"Good Morning America."
Vieira's successor, Ann Curry, left the show in June 2012
following the ratings slump and was replaced by Savannah
Guthrie.
Vieira has won numerous awards, including 14 Emmys. Before
joining "Today" she was a host of the ABC show "The View".