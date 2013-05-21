CBS pulls 'Mike & Molly' finale with tornado storyline from air

Ford says to launch Ranger pickup truck in China by 2018
BEIJING, April 7 Ford Motor Co plans to launch its mid-size Ranger pickup truck in China in 2018, the U.S. automaker said on Friday.
LOS ANGELES May 20 CBS said on Monday that the network will delay airing the season finale of sitcom "Mike & Molly" in the aftermath of the Oklahoma tornados, due to similarities between the events and the episode's storyline.
"Due to the tragic events this afternoon in Oklahoma, we are pre-empting tonight's season finale of 'Mike & Molly,' which has a related storyline," a CBS spokesperson said in a statement.
The spokesperson told Reuters that the season 3 finale featured a tornado.
Monday's "Mike & Molly" season finale episode will be replaced with an earlier repeat show, and CBS said the season finale will be "broadcast at an appropriate date."
"Mike & Molly," starring Melissa McCarthy and Billy Gardell, is a comedy about a couple who fall in love after meeting at an overeaters support group.
A huge tornado devastated the Oklahoma city of Moore on Monday, ripping up two elementary schools and a hospital, leaving a trail of tangled wreckage.
The CBS network is a division of CBS Corp.
PRETORIA/JOHANNESBURG, April 7 Thousands marched in major South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma on Friday, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.
* Google - Fact Check now available in Google Search and News around the world