Univision drops Miss USA pageant after Trump's Mexico remarks

NEW YORK, June 25 Univision, the largest Spanish
language television network in the United States, said on
Thursday it would not air the Miss USA pageant, which is
co-owned by Donald Trump, because of what it called insulting
remarks made by Trump about Mexican immigrants.
During his speech last week announcing his candidacy for
the U.S. presidency, Trump accused Mexico of sending rapists and
criminals to the United States.
"They're sending people that have lots of problems and
they're bringing their problems," he said. "They're bringing
drugs, they're bringing crime, they're rapists, and some I
assume are good people, but I speak to border guards and they
tell us what we are getting."
Univision said it would also sever ties with the
Miss Universe Organization, a joint venture between Trump and
Comcast-owned NBCUniversal.
"Today, the entertainment division of Univision
Communications Inc announced that it is ending the company's
business relationship with the Miss Universe Organization, which
is part-owned by Donald J. Trump, based on his recent, insulting
remarks about Mexican immigrants," Univision said in a
statement.
U.S. TV network NBC has the rights to broadcast the
English-language version of the Miss USA pageant. Univision had
planned to simulcast the event in Spanish for the first time.
In addition to nixing the pageant on July 12, Univision
said it would not work with any projects tied to the Trump
organization.
Trump is a billionaire real estate executive, TV personality
and Republican presidential candidate, renowned for off-the-cuff
comments.
On Thursday, an unrepentant Trump said the Mexican
government had pressured Univision to sever ties with him
because he had exposed problems on the southern U.S. border and
in trade deals with the United States.
"Mexican leadership has been doing serious damage to the
United States by out-negotiating our representatives and
political leaders," Trump said in a statement.
"They are taking our jobs, taking our money and at the same
time hurting us at the border with illegals from all over the
world freely flowing into our country."
Univision said its local news division would continue to
cover all candidates, including Trump, who are vying for the
U.S. presidency.
New York-based Univision's Spanish-language network
sometimes beats English-language broadcasters such as NBC in the
primetime ratings.
Univision was taken private by a group of buyout firms,
including Madison Dearborn Partners, Saban Capital, Providence
Equity Partners, TPG Capital and Thomas H. Lee Partners, for
$12.3 billion in 2007.
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney)