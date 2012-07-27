ABC program chief sees "Modern Family" debut on track

METALS-Supply concerns keep London copper near $6,000 per tonne
* Officials at Chile mine put conditions on meeting with union
LOS ANGELES, July 27 The top programming executive for ABC primetime television said he expects the network's hit comedy "Modern Family" to debut on schedule in September, despite a current dispute over salaries with several of the show's top stars.
"Modern Family will absolutely start on time," Paul Lee, ABC entertainment president, told reporters at a gathering of TV critics in Beverly Hills on Friday. "We're negotiating at the moment, and hopefully will get this resolved."
The sitcom about the everyday lives of a family of fathers, sons, daughters and grandkids living in suburbia is among ABC's top shows, and it won the Emmy - U.S. television's highest honor - for best comedy last year. It is nominated again this year, and is scheduled to return to airwaves on Sept. 26.
Earlier this week, cast members Sofia Vergara, Eric Stonestreet, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Julie Bowen and Ty Burrell sued the network for violating their contracts in a move largely seen as a bid for higher salaries amid contract re-negotiations. Ed O'Neill, who portrays the family patriarch, later joined his fellow cast members.
A first "table read" rehearsal for the season was canceled, but as of Thursday, the actors were reported by industry trade publications to be back at work as contract talks continued.
* Officials at Chile mine put conditions on meeting with union
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02202017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH LIVECHAT:INDIAN REAL ESTATE MARKET Niranjan Hiranandani, co-founder of the Hiranandani Group, joins us at 9:30 am to discuss on a variety of topics including the future of high-end luxury houses
* clarifies on news article titled “Alibaba owner invests in Globe unit” in the philippine star