UPDATE 1-"Modern Family" cast reaches deal for new contracts

LOS ANGELES, July 27 Stars of the hit ABC comedy
"Modern Family" agreed to new contracts on Friday, ending a
dispute that erupted in public just as the show prepared to
start work on a fourth season.
Show creator Steve Levitan said the six adult cast members
who had recently sued ABC had reached a deal with 20th Century
Fox Television, the studio that produces the show. A Fox
spokesman also confirmed the news.
"We're very happy. We can't wait to get started Monday
morning," Levitan told reporters at a meeting of TV critics in
Beverly Hills.
"It's a distraction I'm happy to see end," he added.
The sitcom about the everyday lives of a family of fathers,
sons, daughters and grandkids living in suburbia is among ABC's
top shows, and it won the Emmy - U.S. television's highest honor
- for best comedy last year. It is nominated again this year,
and is scheduled to return to airwaves on Sept. 26.
Earlier this week, cast members Sofia Vergara, Eric
Stonestreet, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Julie Bowen and Ty Burrell
sued the network for violating their contracts in a move largely
seen as a bid for higher salaries amid contract re-negotiations.
Ed O'Neill, who portrays the family patriarch, later joined his
fellow cast members.
As the dispute dragged on, a first "table read" rehearsal
for the season was canceled.
The cast members' lawsuit will be dropped as part of the
agreement, the Fox spokesman said. Financial terms were not
disclosed.
Earlier on Friday, ABC Entertainment President Paul Lee told
TV critics he was optimistic a deal would be reached and was
confident "Modern Family" would start its season on schedule.
Walt Disney Co owns ABC, and News Corp owns
20th Century Fox.