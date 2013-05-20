NBC News looks to Britain for its new president

May 20 Deborah Turness, a former top news editor
in Britain, will take over as NBC News' president in August,
replacing Steve Capus who left the network in February after
eight years.
She will report to Pat Fili-Krushel, chairman of
NBCUniversal News Group, an executive who oversees the news
unit's business operations. NBC is owned by Comcast Corp
.
Turness, 46, was previously the editor of ITV News, the news
division of Britain's biggest commercial free-to-air
broadcaster.
NBC is not the first U.S. news organization to look to the
UK for its next leader. The New York Times Co appointed
Mark Thompson, a director-general of the BBC, to be chief
executive last year.
NBC said in a statement that Turness will be responsible for
all of NBC News, including breaking news coverage at its bureaus
as well as shows including "NBC Nightly News with Brian
Williams," the "Today" show, "Meet the Press" and "Dateline."
Turness will join NBC News at a time where it has been
showing some slippage compared to its cable news units.
CNBC is still far and away the leading business news
network. MSNBC has surpassed CNN to become a strong No. 2 among
general cable news networks, while closing the gap with longtime
ratings leader Fox News, owned by News Corp.
On the broadcast side, the network's national news program
"NBC Nightly News" is averaging 8.169 million total viewers,
ahead of "ABC World News" and "CBS Evening News."
But the "Today" show, a morning show and one of the most
profitable shows on the network, has been losing viewers to
ABC's "Good Morning America," which snapped NBC's 16-year
unbeaten ratings streak last year.