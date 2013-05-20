UPDATE 1-NBC News looks to Britain for its new president

By Liana B. Baker
May 20 Deborah Turness, a former top TV news
editor in Britain, will take over as NBC News president in
August, at a time when it is looking to turn around the fortunes
of its news division.
Turness will replace Steve Capus, who left the network in
February. She will report to Patricia Fili-Krushel, chairman of
NBCUniversal News Group, who oversees the news unit's business
operations. NBC is owned by Comcast Corp.
NBC's broadcast news unit has stumbled of late, largely
because its morning show and profit center, "Today," is sagging
in the ratings. There are also industrywide questions about the
relevance of a nightly newscast, long an NBC strength.
In May, NBC canceled news anchor Brian Williams' TV news
magazine, "Rock Center," after lackluster ratings.
"There's a perception that NBC News is slipping. There's
been a fair amount of discontent among the affiliates and
they're ready to embrace her and meaningful change," said Steve
Ridge, a Magid Associates consultant who works with network
affiliates of NBC.
The broadcast network's national news program "NBC Nightly
News" is averaging 8.169 million total viewers, ahead of "ABC
World News" and "CBS Evening News." But ratings for all nightly
news broadcasts have been declining for years.
Turness's first job, though, may be to help Fili-Krushel fix
the struggling "Today," which Fili-Krushel has called too
"complacent."
"Today" has been losing viewers to ABC's "Good Morning
America," which snapped NBC's 16-year unbeaten ratings streak
last year. Its longtime co-anchor Matt Lauer has been the
subject of a series of articles speculating on his future on
"Today."
ABC is owned by Walt Disney Co and CBS by CBS Corp
.
TOUGH COMPETITOR
Turness, 46, has a solid track record in Britain, where she
worked as the editor of ITV News since 2004. She was thought to
hold her own in a highly competitive environment, up against the
much bigger news budgets of the BBC and Rupert Murdoch's Sky
News.
"She had some outstanding journalists and she managed to
keep them. She is very highly thought of," said Steve Hewlett, a
media consultant and former ITV executive.
ITV is Britain's biggest commercial free-to-air broadcaster,
although it tends to lose out to the BBC in terms of viewer
ratings on the big events. But Turness helped land some coups
for ITV, including an interview with Prince William and Kate
Middleton following their engagement.
NBC is not the first U.S. news organization to look to the
UK for its next leader. The New York Times Co appointed
Mark Thompson, a director-general of the BBC, to be chief
executive last year. Turness is somewhat familiar with NBC from
the partnership ITV had with the U.S. network.
NBC said in a statement that Turness will be responsible for
all of NBC News, including breaking news coverage at its bureaus
as well as shows including "NBC Nightly News with Brian
Williams," the "Today" show, "Meet the Press" and "Dateline."
Compared to the broadcast side, NBC's cable news networks are
thriving. CNBC is still far and away the leading business news
network. MSNBC has surpassed CNN to become a strong No. 2 among
general cable news networks, while closing the gap with longtime
ratings leader Fox News, owned by News Corp.
Magid's Ridge said NBC was right to choose an outsider with
a global slant who can enact change at the struggling news unit.
"She has a really good outside perspective to be able to
look at the product and figure out how to make some bolder moves
to shake things up," Ridge said.