U.S. TV networks tout video on-demand for catch-up viewing

| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Oct 4 The morning after a new
episode of the drama "Sleepy Hollow" airs on the Fox broadcast
network, a message on the show's Facebook page encourages
viewers to catch up with the show by clicking on their cable
operator's video on demand service.
Fox and other networks are firing up marketing efforts to
steer audiences who miss live episodes to free on-demand
viewing. As the new television season gets underway, they are
putting promotional spots for video on demand, or VOD, in prime
time, on their web pages, and on social media.
For network executives, VOD is part of their strategy to
compete in an ever-more crowded entertainment landscape, where
live TV viewing is on the decline and streaming services like
Netflix Inc are gaining in popularity.
VOD - which now reaches 60 percent of U.S. television homes
through set-top boxes, according to a Nielsen report released
last month - helps build audiences for new and returning TV
series. It gives networks a shot at attracting an extra chunk of
viewers to shows they did not record or had not heard about.
"To get people to remember the day and time a show airs,
it's really challenging," said Michelle Garry, senior vice
president of multi-platform marketing for the Fox network. "If
people miss the show during its live airing, we still want to
give them an opportunity to sample it."
VOD also provides a fresh revenue stream for networks.
Unlike viewers using digital video recorders, those watching
shows on video or demand often can't fast forward through
commercials. Research firm Rentrak estimates the VOD ad market
totals about $1 billion year. Total TV ad revenue reached $62.5
billion in 2012, according to media buying firm MagnaGlobal.
The VOD push coincides with the arrival of technology that
allows networks to insert new commercials into shows viewed on
VOD more than three days after their initial airing.
Traditionally advertisers pay when viewers watch their
messages live on television or within three days on a DVR, a
measurement called C3. On-demand viewing within three days
counts toward that total if the same ads appear.
In the past, advertisers resisted paying for on-demand slots
beyond three days because they felt their messages were stale,
particularly when pitching movie openings or one-day sales. But
the new technology lets networks insert fresh ads starting on
day four for on-demand shows offered by some cable operators.
In the future, networks may be able to count on-demand
viewing of older episodes. The industry is working on technology
that would let cable operators drop the same ads from a live
episode into the same show's older episodes, which would earn C3
credit from advertisers through a measurement called on-demand
credit, or ODCR.
"When we get that done, that will be a big solution," NBC
Broadcasting Chairman Ted Harbert said last month at a Hollywood
Radio & Television Society event.
MORE SERIES ON VOD
U.S. households watched an average of 8.5 hours of
programming through VOD in 2012, according to research firm
Rentrak. In all, viewers watched more than 1 billion hours of
VOD programming, an increase of more than 40 percent.
This season, networks are adding more series and more
episodes to the on-demand menu. Typically the past five episodes
of a show can be watched free. Fox also will make full seasons
available on demand for competition shows "The X Factor" and
"MasterChef Junior."
On the day after the "Sleepy Hollow" premiere on Sept. 16,
the episode drew the most VOD views for any single show episode
in the network's history, Fox said.
Fox hopes the catch-up episodes get viewers hooked so they
tune in when a show first airs, Garry said. "Hopefully, they get
on board with live viewing and make it one of their must-see
shows," she said.
CBS will offer 21 series on demand during the 2013-14
season, up from 13 last season. For new show "Hostages," the
network is running promotions in prime time urging viewers to
"catch up on the new drama 'Hostages' online or on demand."
"VOD represents an important part of catch-up viewing," CBS
spokesman Chris Ender said. "We're working closely with our
distribution partners to help them serve their customers, our
audience, on this growing platform."
Cable operators are assisting the networks because they are
also in a fight to keep customers from migrating to Netflix and
other "over-the-top" competitors.
Comcast Corp staged "watchathon" weeks in March
when it offered extra episodes from multiple networks on demand,
to encourage viewers to use the platform. Verizon Communications
Inc's FiOS service highlights VOD shows on its Twitter
feed.
Research by Walt Disney Co's ABC shows VOD attracts
a younger and more affluent audience than its TV audience. Fifty
percent of ABC's VOD viewers are age 18 to 49, the group prized
by advertisers, compared with 36 percent on television.
Advertisers are warming to the VOD environment, said Todd
Gordon, head of U.S. investment at MagnaGlobal. In the early
days, systems to access shows were often clunky, and advertisers
could be stuck with running the same commercials for a month.
"It was always a great untapped environment, but the
technological limitations made it harder for the network to
monetize it," Gordon said. "Now that is going away."