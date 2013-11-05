UPDATE 3-'Glee,' Bullock and Perry lead People's Choice nominees

LOS ANGELES Nov 5 Television musical series
"Glee" on Tuesday led the nominees for the annual fan-voted
People's Choice Awards, while actress Sandra Bullock and pop
singers Katy Perry and Justin Timberlake each scored five
nominations.
Fox's "Glee" picked up eight nominations for the only
Hollywood awards show covering film, music and television that
is voted on solely by the public.
The People's Choice Awards ceremony, set for Jan. 8 in Los
Angeles, kicks off the Hollywood awards season, which culminates
with the coveted Academy Awards, or Oscars, on March 2.
The People's Choice winners are chosen by fans, who can vote
online across 58 categories spanning film, TV and music starting
Thursday through Dec. 5.
"Glee" scored nominations for best network TV comedy, while
its stars Chris Colfer, Darren Criss, Jane Lynch and Lea Michele
each won nominations in the comedy acting categories.
Fan recognition for "Glee" comes four months after series
star Cory Monteith died from a heroin and alcohol overdose in
Vancouver, causing a delay in production. "Glee" bid farewell to
Monteith and his character in a somber episode last month.
The series also picked up nominations for the awards show's
more off-beat accolades, including favorite TV "bromance,"
favorite TV "gal pals" and favorite on-screen chemistry.
Bullock won nominations for best movie actress, best
dramatic actress, best comedic actress as well as two
nominations for top movie duo for her roles in outer-space drama
"Gravity" with George Clooney and buddy-cop comedy "The Heat"
with Melissa McCarthy.
Perry picked up her nods for best female music artist, pop
artist, and favorite music fan following. Her song "Roar" was
nominated for best song and music video.
Pop singer Justin Timberlake, who released his album "The
20/20 Experience" in two installments this year after a
five-year music hiatus, also earned five nods including top male
music artist, pop artist, R&B artist, best album and best song
for "Mirrors."
Network CBS dominated the main television
categories, picking up a total of 13 nominations spanning best
comedy, drama and actors in a drama and comedy series. Fox
and ABC were second with seven nods, while NBC
picked up three.
Action films "Fast & Furious 6," "Iron Man 3" and "Star Trek
Into Darkness" along with animated features "Despicable Me 2"
and "Monsters University" were nominated for favorite movie.
Jennifer Aniston, Robert Downey Jr., Hugh Jackman, Melissa
McCarthy and Channing Tatum each picked up three nods in the
acting categories.
The awards show will be broadcast on CBS and hosted by Beth
Behrs and Kat Dennings, stars of the CBS comedy series "2 Broke
Girls."
Organizers said more than 160 million votes were cast to
select this year's nominees for the awards, which are in their
40th year.