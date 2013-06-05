U.S. networks bet on comeback for TV poker

| LOS ANGELES, June 5
LOS ANGELES, June 5 Ten years ago, poker shows
proliferated on TV and then faded but with several states and
federal legislators moving to legalize the game online, some
networks are betting that TV poker is back.
"Online poker will introduce a lot of new people to the game
and I think that will bring another big wave to television,"
said Jamie Horowitz, vice president original programming and
production for Walt Disney's ESPN.
ESPN televises the popular World Series of Poker (WSOP)
tournament, currently taking place in Las Vegas through July 6.
ESPN will air 26 segments on WSOP starting on July 23.
On Wednesday, CBS's Showtime will air for the first
time on TV a 2009 documentary called "All In - The Poker Movie,"
about how poker has come to be part of the mainstream culture.
Hollywood agents, TV executives, poker and gaming executives
have been meeting to discuss and pitch new poker programs, from
reality shows about female tournament players, to shows
potentially featuring new online gaming companies.
Others caution, however, that a resurgence in poker TV needs
more than the three states, Delaware, Nevada and New Jersey,
that have passed online gambling laws to kickstart the game on
TV again.
"Although online gambling may only have momentum in three
states right now, it could be a great lead-in for programming,"
said Alec Driscoll, director of gaming development for American
Casino and Entertaiment Properties LLC.
Off-shore poker websites such as PokerStars were the forces
behind the poker TV boom, starting around 2003, serving as
on-air sponsors and buying air time for their own shows.
But that all changed on April 15, 2011, known in the gaming
industry as "Black Friday," when the U.S. Department of Justice
indicted the founders of these sites on charges of bank fraud,
money laundering and illegal gambling offenses.
The sites were closed to U.S. online players, sending
shockwaves through the poker world and the TV industry.
Networks slashed shows. But then the DOJ in late 2011
clarified its stance on the Wire Act, enabling states to
legalize online gambling.
CASINOS AND NETWORKS EXPECT BIGGER MARKET
Nevada was the first state to go live in late April, while
others like New Jersey and Delaware are preparing to start
online poker in coming months. Several others are considering
similar laws, while lawmakers in Congress are also working on
legislation to allow online poker gambling across the United
States, giving casinos and TV networks a bigger market.
Larry Gerbrandt, principal of Media Valuation Partners, said
the last poker TV boom helped offshore online poker sites to
drive viewers to their sites. Gerbrandt said it will take
similar investment by fledgling online gaming companies to fuel
television, although he believes poker show ratings are rising.
Comcast's NBC Universal's E! Network is developing
a new reality show called "Queens are Wild" that follows four
top female poker players who room together as they travel the
world and compete to win millions.
Ben Spector, of Los Angeles-based Tollin Productions, said
he was approached by top Hollywood agency CAA to pitch the
reality show on female poker players to networks.
Taiwanese-born professional poker player Maria Ho, who has
accrued more than $1 million in tournament earnings, is one of
the women featured. Ho is no stranger to TV and has appeared on
"The Amazing Race" and "American Idol" and is a commentator on
the "Heartland Poker Tour" syndicated TV series.
"When I got into poker, I didn't see myself going down the
TV path," Ho said. She gave up plans to go to graduate school to
play poker. "It's been the ride of my life."
Gary Quinn, vice president, programming, NBC Sports Group,
said the unit is in discussions about different poker projects.
It airs the "National Heads Up Poker Championship" and brought
back "Poker After Dark" in 2012 after withdrawing it a few years
earlier.
New online gaming companies are mulling TV opportunities.
Station Casino Inc's Ultimate Gaming, the first company
to take online bets in the U.S. in Nevada last April 30, is in
discussions with networks.
"We are speaking with NBC and Fox and several other networks
to see what the appetite is for the category over the next 24
months," said Joe Versaci, Ultimate Gaming's chief marketing
officer.
Versaci and others are watching California closely because
of its size and entertainment footprint. "What happens in
California in late 2014 and 2105 will be key, not only because
it's the epicenter of where TV is produced, but because its like
a country itself and can support a large poker market," he said.