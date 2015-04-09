UPDATE 1-Bob Schieffer, host of CBS's 'Face the Nation,' to retire

(Adds CBS statement confirming retirement)
April 8 Bob Schieffer, the host of CBS's "Face
the Nation" program, said on Wednesday he will retire this
summer after more than 50 years in journalism.
Schieffer, 78, who has been host of the Sunday public
affairs program for 24 years, made the announcement at his alma
mater, Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, CBS said in a
statement.
"Because this is where my professional career began, this is
where I wanted all of you to be the first to know, this summer I
am going to retire," he said at a symposium at TCU's Schieffer
College of Communication.
He joined CBS in 1969 and has interviewed every
president since Richard Nixon, the network said. Prior to CBS,
Schieffer worked as a reporter for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
"Face the Nation" was the highest-rated Sunday talk show in
2014, CBS said.
(Reporting by Eric Beech in Washington; Editing by Eric Walsh)