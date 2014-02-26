Seth Meyers' 'Late Night' debut draws biggest audience since 2005

UPDATE 1-Vietnam says Facebook commits to preventing offensive content
HANOI, April 27 Vietnam's government said Facebook has committed to work with it to prevent content that violates the country's laws from appearing on its platform.
NEW YORK Feb 25 Comedian Seth Meyers' debut as the host of NBC's "Late Night" talk show on Monday pulled in about 3.4 million viewers, the show's highest numbers overall as well as in the 18-49 age group coveted by advertisers since 2005, the television network said on Tuesday.
With a mixture of banter and jokes and guests comedian Amy Poehler and U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, Meyers managed to top the premiere audience numbers of his predecessor Jimmy Fallon, who left the show to replace Jay Leno as host of NBC's flagship late-night program "The Tonight Show" a week ago.
Fallon attracted 2.8 million viewers when he took over "Late Night" in March 2009, according to figures from Nielsen Media Research.
Meyers and Fallon both starred on the comedy sketch show "Saturday Night Live" before joining the late night talk shows.
At 40, Meyers is the oldest host in the history of the Comcast Corp-owned NBC network show and follows in the footsteps of David Letterman and Conan O'Brien.
HANOI, April 27 Vietnam's government said Facebook has committed to work with it to prevent content that violates the country's laws from appearing on its platform.
* Concerns remain over engines for new A320neo plane (Adds details)
FRANKFURT/PARIS, April 27 STMicroelectronics , Europe's third largest semiconductor maker, on Thursday posted solid double-digit revenue growth fuelled by phone, automotive and industrial demand that marks a turnaround from six years of sales declines.