Live from Springfield, it's Homer Simpson!

LOS ANGELES May 12 During his 27-year tenure as
the bumbling patriarch of Fox's animated series "The Simpsons,"
Homer Simpson has achieved many impossible things, from space
travel and becoming a superhero to destroying Springfield and
winning a Pulitzer Prize.
But one thing he has yet to do is appear live on air. Until
now.
At the end of Sunday's 595th episode entitled "Simprovised,"
Homer will answer fan phone calls live on air during both the
East Coast and West Coast airings, the first time an animated
show has ever attempted the feat.
"He's going to take questions for 3 minutes, talk about
events of the day - I'm sure Donald Trump is going to say
something stupid, so the material's already written," said Al
Jean, executive producer of "The Simpsons."
The animation magic comes courtesy of motion capture
technology, which will track the head and arm movements of actor
Dan Castellaneta, the voice of Homer, and immediately animate
them for broadcast across the United States and several
international markets.
A 7-second delay will prevent pranksters from asking
inappropriate questions live on air, Jean said.
Since its 1989 premiere on Twenty-First Century Fox Inc's
Fox Broadcasting, "The Simpsons" has become the
longest-running sitcom and primetime scripted series in U.S.
history. The family's members - Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and
Maggie - are globally recognized figures of popular culture.
The show's 27th season, which will conclude on May 22, has
tackled marital strife between Homer and Marge, Lisa's quest to
go to Mars, and done a parody of the 2014 film "Boyhood" in
which Bart grows from childhood to adulthood.
The show often playfully and poignantly satirizes American
culture. One episode in 2000 depicted Lisa as U.S. president 30
years in the future, after a Trump presidency decimated
America's economy - a topic that could be revisited during
Homer's live segment, Jean said.
"There's no question that people are going to talk about the
election and about voting, and Trump is clearly the topic that
sucks up all the oxygen," Jean said.
Asked if Homer Live may be perceived as a gimmick to draw
more viewers, Jean said "The Simpsons" has long attempted
different types of animated storytelling.
"We did a 3D animated Homer years ago, people loved that,
was that a gimmick? I guess, but it was great," Jean said.
"We're confident of our success, we're not trying to stay on
the air by doing things we don't believe in."
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)