New online soaps cut release schedule to twice a week

May 16 New episodes of relaunched soap operas
"All My Children" and "One Life to Live" will now appear online
two times a week, rather than four, after producers concluded
fans weren't keeping up with the heavier schedule.
The one-time ABC dramas attracted millions of views through
Hulu.com, Hulu Plus and Apple Inc's iTunes since they
were revived on the Internet on April 29, production company
Prospect Park said in a letter to fans on Thursday.
But online viewing data showed many fans weren't watching
the new 30-minute episodes during the first 24 hours. Instead,
they were waiting to view several installments at once.
"These viewing patterns resemble more closely the typical
patterns of online viewing rather than how one would watch
traditional television," Prospect Park founders Jeff Kwatinetz
and Rich Frank said. "This leads us to believe we are posting
too many episodes and making it far too challenging for viewers
to keep up."
Starting May 20, new episodes of "All My Children" will
appear Monday and Wednesday, and new episodes of "One Life to
Live" on Tuesday and Thursday. A catch-up show appears each
Friday.