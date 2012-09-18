Bill O'Reilly, Jon Stewart to hold presidential-style 'rumble'

LOS ANGELES, Sept 18 Conservative political
commentator Bill O'Reilly and late night comedian Jon Stewart
will face off next month in a presidential-style debate that
will be streamed live on the Web.
The 90-minute Oct. 6 event, announced in a joint statement
by the two media personalities, is being called "The Rumble in
the Air-Conditioned Auditorium." It will be moderated by CNN
news anchor E.D. Hill.
Stewart is known for poking fun at cable news show hosts
such as O'Reilly on Comedy Central's satirical "The Daily Show."
"I believe this will be a very enjoyable night for fans of
our programs, political junkies, partisans and people who just
enjoy yelling," Stewart said in a statement.
O'Reilly is the host of "The O'Reilly Factor" on Fox News
Channel. Both men have occasionally appeared on one another's
shows.
The "Rumble" is timed to coincide with the three U.S.
presidential television debates between President Barack Obama
and Republican rival Mitt Romney. They will take place on Oct.
3, 16 and 22.
Fans can catch the debate atfor $4.95. Tickets to the live event, which will be held at
George Washington University in Washington, will cost $100.