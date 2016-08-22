TV networks expand on-demand offerings to fight 'cord-cutting'

| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Aug 22 U.S. pay TV customers will
have more chances this fall to catch up on shows in mid-season
as networks increase video-on-demand offerings in their battle
to keep audiences from jumping to streaming services.
The shift is part of the jockeying among television
networks, cable and satellite providers, and online subscription
services like Netflix Inc to attract viewers and
maximize profits in an industry undergoing rapid change.
Networks want consumers to stick with the cable and
satellite services that provide their biggest revenue source.
Cable channels, for example, will receive $52.7 billion in fees
from pay TV operators this year, just more than half of total
revenue, according to data from SNL Kagan.
To feed consumers' desire for the binge viewing made popular
with streaming services, the networks are promising a
significant increase in on-demand access to episodes of current
seasons through set-top boxes, websites and mobile apps.
"Being able to catch up is clearly important," CBS
Entertainment President Glenn Geller said in an interview. "Fans
want to watch the shows when they want to watch them."
Pay TV subscribers could typically watch only the five most
recent episodes of a show while a season was in progress, while
streaming services have usually not offered shows until after a
season ended. That has left viewers with no way to watch some
episodes within a current season, unless they bought them
through platforms such as Apple Inc's iTunes.
NETWORKS OFFER MORE ACCESS
Television networks have concluded that more access for
viewers can be good for business, said Alan Wurtzel, president
of research and media development at Comcast Corp-owned
NBCUniversal. In one survey, 54 percent of people said
they would not start watching a current TV series if they could
not watch all prior episodes.
"It's a huge issue," Wurtzel told reporters earlier this
month at Television Critics Association meeting, where networks
promoted their new series. "This is what people want, and we
have to figure out a way to get it to them."
Networks and pay TV distributors are now pushing to make it
the industry standard to "stack" each episode - after it airs -
on video-on-demand for the duration of the show's season.
Comcast, the largest U.S. cable operator, has been leading
the push among distributors. During the 2016-17 viewing season,
Comcast will offer full-season stacks for 60 percent of original
scripted series on the top 10 broadcast and cable networks, up
from 31 percent two seasons ago.
"The marketplace has finally hit the tipping point," said
Matt Strauss, Comcast Cable's executive vice president and
general manager of video services.
But which shows are stacked, and where, depends on a web of
agreements among networks, producers and distributors.
For example, most shows on Walt Disney Co's ABC,
Freeform and the Disney Channel will be stacked on Comcast as
well as on AT&T's DIRECTV, Disney recently announced.
Broadcasters NBC, CBS and Fox said they had
secured stacking rights for the majority of shows on their
primetime lineups.
Networks say that making it easy to catch reruns strengthens
the appeal of pay TV, which is battling "cord cutters," or those
viewers who switch to cheaper streaming services.
It also boosts overall viewership and increases audiences
when a show is on live TV, executives said. One network saw a 3
percent to 11 percent lift after stacked shows were offered,
according to a source who asked not to be named when discussing
confidential data.
Bigger live audiences mean more advertising dollars, the
networks' second-biggest source of revenue. Unlike the
commercial-free viewing offered by Netflix for a monthly fee,
stacked on-demand network shows usually contain ads.
Full, in-season stacks of many broadcast series will also be
offered on Hulu, the streaming service owned by Comcast, Disney,
Time Warner Inc and Twenty-First Century Fox Inc.
