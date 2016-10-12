More viewers subscribing to multiple streaming services -survey

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 12 As the number of streaming
video services proliferate, about 16 percent of U.S. video
viewers have signed up for more than one online streaming
service, up from 10 percent three years ago, according to a
report from market research firm GfK SE.
GfK's October report is based on interviews with 1,054
consumers on their subscription choices of streaming services
such as Netflix Inc and Amazon Prime video,
the firm said in a statement on Wednesday.
In recent years, the television industry has seen viewers
increasingly gravitate towards online streaming video services
and shunning pricier cable and satellite subscriptions.
The online streaming market is expected to get more crowded
with new services from Hulu, which will launch a new live TV
bundle of broadcast and cable network channels early next year
and AT&T Inc, which will roll out its DirecTV Now
streaming service by the end of the year.
About half of the viewers surveyed subscribe to at least one
on-demand video streaming service, while 17 percent subscribe to
Netflix and Amazon Prime and 9 percent have Netflix and Hulu
Plus, GfK said. Five percent had Amazon Prime, Netflix and Hulu
Plus.
Viewers who self-bundle, or create their own content bundles
by subscribing to a combination of streaming services, have a
mean income of $90,000, versus the mean income of $76,000 of a
viewer who watches at least one video per week through any means
online, TV or otherwise, the report said.
Even so, those who self-bundle are less likely to subscribe
to more the expensive traditional cable and satellite TV
services, Gfk found.
"As consumers start to self-bundle, the potential impact of
increasing subscriber fees for each streaming service will be
compounded," David Tice, SVP of Media and Entertainment at GfK,
said.
"The last one to a price increase party may be the first one
canceled - so individual streaming services need to consider
competitor plans before instituting price hikes. There may also
be a place in the market for a third-party aggregator of
discounted streaming services," he added.
(Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by Alan Crosby)