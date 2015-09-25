'The Simpsons' return with marital strife, murder and Spider-Pig

| LOS ANGELES, Sept 25
thought that, after 26 years, Fox's never-aging animated family
will not have any new challenges, they are about to be mistaken.
"The Simpsons" returns to Fox on Sunday with "Every
Man's Dream," in which Marge Simpson finally has enough of her
bumbling husband's antics and decides to separate. Homer is then
seduced by a rebellious pharmacist, voiced by "Girls" star Lena
Dunham.
While avid fans will remember this is not the first time
Homer and Marge have had marital problems, the show's executive
producer, Al Jean, told Reuters that the writers found a new way
to explore their relationship.
"We did a lot of shows about Homer and Marge being married
and about the problems that come (with it), but what we haven't
done is Marge saying, 'That's it, I've had it, I'm getting a
separation," Jean said.
"The Simpsons," which premiered in 1989, has told the story
of donut-loving nuclear plant worker Homer, long-suffering
Marge, bratty son Bart, precocious daughter Lisa and her clever
baby sister, Maggie. The show tapped into the changing American
zeitgeist and has regularly satirized pop culture.
The upcoming season will see the villainous Sideshow Bob
(Kelsey Grammer) finally kill nemesis Bart - albeit temporarily
- in the "Treehouse of Horror" Halloween episode; a parody of
the movie "Boyhood" featuring Bart; and Marge finally getting a
long-deserved break - in jail.
Homer will cast his presidential vote in 2016, and fans of
"The Simpsons Movie" will see the character Spider-Pig return.
"Modern Family" star Sofia Vergara will voice Bart's new
teacher, who becomes the object of a crush by the boy. The
character may become a recurring role.
"The Simpsons" almost suffered a major blow this year when
actor Harry Shearer, who voices such characters as tycoon Mr.
Burns and Simpson neighbor Ned Flanders, said he was leaving the
show over contractual disagreements. The situation was resolved
in July with Shearer returning.
Jean said he "wouldn't want to do it without the cast that
we have," and the current cast - Shearer, Dan Castellaneta,
Nancy Cartwright, Julie Kavner, Yeardley Smith and Hank Azaria -
are booked for four more seasons.
Although the show has been picked up until season 28, Jean
is optimistic that Fox will keep airing it into a 30th year.
After that, the future of "The Simpsons" is up in the air.
