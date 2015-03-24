Mulder and Scully return as Fox TV revives 'The X-Files'

LOS ANGELES, March 24 Cult television thriller
"The X-Files" will return for a limited series with David
Duchovny and Gillian Anderson reprising their FBI agent roles,
Fox Broadcasting network said on Tuesday.
"The X-Files," which premiered on Fox in 1993, followed FBI
special agents Fox Mulder (Duchovny) and Dana Scully (Anderson)
as they investigated cases of the unexplained, UFOs and often
paranormal phenomenon.
Scully was the logical, practical partner of Mulder, who
believed that alien worlds could exist within the universe and
constantly searched for the truth in government cover-ups and
conspiracy theories.
The show created by Chris Carter became the longest-running
sci-fi series in U.S. network TV history with nine seasons,
concluding in 2002.
The new series will comprise six episodes, due to start
production this summer. An air date has not yet been announced.
"I think of it as a 13-year commercial break," Carter said
in a statement. "The good news is the world has only gotten that
much stranger, a perfect time to tell these six stories."
"The X-Files" revival comes on the heels of Fox's recent
programming hits with Batman prequel "Gotham" and hip hop drama
"Empire."
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Mary Milliken and
Marguerita Choy)