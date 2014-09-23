Colin Farrell, Vince Vaughn to star in 'True Detective' second season

LOS ANGELES, Sept 23 Actors Colin Farrell and
Vince Vaughn will take leading roles in the second season of
HBO's crime thriller "True Detective," Time Warner Inc's
cable network said on Tuesday.
Irish actor Farrell, 38, will star as compromised detective
Ray Velcoro and Vaughn, 44, will star as criminal mastermind
Frank Semyon in the eight-part drama, HBO said. The series will
be written by Nic Pizzolatto and will go into production this
fall in California.
The first season of "True Detective" starring Matthew
McConaughey and Woody Harrelson was a hit for HBO, and won five
Primetime Emmy awards last month.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Diane Craft)