No spoilers! "Twin Peaks" premiere urges guests to keep secret

| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES May 20 As co-creator David Lynch
introduced the first screening of his much-anticipated revival
of the 1990s TV series "Twin Peaks", he evoked the image of the
tall green Douglas fir trees that came to define the mysterious
small town setting of his show.
"Douglas firs are beautiful trees and if we're very quiet,
we can hear the rustling needles as we move through the forest,
getting closer and closer and now we're here," Lynch told an
audience late on Friday, embracing his penchant for being
enigmatic.
Ahead of Showtime's "Twin Peaks" debut on Sunday, the cast
and creators have closely guarded the details of the new season.
Guests and reporters at the Los Angeles premiere were urged to
not reveal any of the plot details of the first two episodes
screened on Friday night.
Mystery -- and perhaps a special level of bizarreness --
has been part of the fabric of "Twin Peaks" since its inception
on ABC in 1990, following FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper (Kyle
MacLachlan) as he arrives in a small lumber town to investigate
the strange and supernatural circumstances of the murder of teen
homecoming-queen Laura Palmer.
MacLachlan, who reprises his role as Cooper, told Reuters,
"I can't say much but we do drink coffee and it is damn good.
And we do have cherry pie."
The pie and brew took on cult status in the original
showing.
Co-creator Mark Frost said the new 18-part season "had to be
in its own way, as startling and different and arresting as it
was the first time."
"This was not an exercise in nostalgia, this was an attempt
to move the ball forward both narratively and cinematically," he
said.
The series finale in 1991 left multiple cliffhangers, but
most notably the fate of Cooper after his surreal encounters
with the killer spirit Bob and his own evil doppelganger in the
show's other-worldly Black Lodge.
The spirit of Palmer tells him, "I'll see you again in 25
years," and the last scene sees Cooper smash his head against a
bathroom mirror with a sinister laugh as the reflection of Bob
looks back at him.
Numerous original cast members reprised their roles, such as
Sheryl Lee as Palmer, Madchen Amick as Shelly Johnson and Dana
Ashbrook as Bobby Briggs, while new additions include Naomi
Watts and Laura Dern.
"It's so beautiful when we're in this golden era of what
filmmakers can do on cable television ... to bring David back
into this arena where he has freedom to create with such
autonomy is incredible," Dern said.
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)