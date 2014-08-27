Zach Galifianakis, Louis C.K. comedy show 'Baskets' picked up by FX

LOS ANGELES Aug 27 "Baskets," a new comedy series created by comedians Zach Galifianakis and Louis C.K., has been picked up by FX for a 2016 debut, the basic cable network said on Wednesday.

"The Hangover" actor Galifianakis, known for his eccentric and deadpan style, will star in the 10-part series, write and act as executive producer along with Emmy-winning comedian Louis C.K., who has his own show "Louie" on the FX network.

"Baskets" will follow a Bakersfield, California, man named Chip Baskets, played by Galifianakis, as he embarks on realizing his dream to become a professional and respected clown, the network said.

The show will go into production next year.

FX, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox's broadcasting arm, has been strengthening its comedy slate, adding shows such as "The Tracy Morgan Project" and "Man Seeking Woman" to its roster, along with staples such as "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," which was recently moved to its sister network FXX. (Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy, editing by Eric Kelsey and Cynthia Osterman)