Indonesia's Telkom drops Guam deal due to lack of regulatory certainty-exec

JAKARTA, June 3 Indonesia's largest
telecommunication operator, PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk
(Telkom), dropped the deal to buy Guam telecom firm AP
Teleguam Holdings Inc as there was no certainty on the approval
process by the U.S. regulator, a Telkom director told Reuters.
Telkom ended an agreement to buy the company from Japanese
private equity firm Advantage Partners, the state-controlled
Indonesian company said in a filing with the stock exchange on
Thursday, without disclosing the reason.
"It's because there is no certainty about the approval
process by the U.S. regulator, whereas Telkom needs certainty
related to investment decision and business plan," Telkom
director Indra Utoyo said in a text message on Friday.
Telkom previously agreed to pay about $300 million to buy AP
Teleguam's GTA, which has businesses including internet and
television services in the U.S. island-territory, sources
familiar with the matter said last year.
