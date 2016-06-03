Indonesia's Telkom drops Guam deal due to lack of regulatory certainty-exec

JAKARTA, June 3 Indonesia's largest telecommunication operator, PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (Telkom), dropped the deal to buy Guam telecom firm AP Teleguam Holdings Inc as there was no certainty on the approval process by the U.S. regulator, a Telkom director told Reuters.

Telkom ended an agreement to buy the company from Japanese private equity firm Advantage Partners, the state-controlled Indonesian company said in a filing with the stock exchange on Thursday, without disclosing the reason.

"It's because there is no certainty about the approval process by the U.S. regulator, whereas Telkom needs certainty related to investment decision and business plan," Telkom director Indra Utoyo said in a text message on Friday.

Telkom previously agreed to pay about $300 million to buy AP Teleguam's GTA, which has businesses including internet and television services in the U.S. island-territory, sources familiar with the matter said last year. (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)