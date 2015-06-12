Indonesia's Telkom to pay about $300 mln for Guam telecom firm -sources

HONG KONG/JAKARTA June 12 State-controlled PT
Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has agreed to pay about
$300 million to buy Pacific island Guam's telecom and
pay-television operator GTA, people familiar with the matter
told Reuters, in what will be the biggest overseas acquisition
by the Indonesian firm.
Earlier this month Indonesia's biggest telecom operator,
known as Telkom, with a market value of $21.7 billion, agreed to
buy GTA from Japanese private equity firm Advantage Partners
without disclosing the deal's value. The people familiar with
the matter declined to be identified as the deal value wasn't
public.
The acquisition comes as Telkom gears up efforts to expand
overseas after a raft of mostly smaller deals in Indonesia in
the past five years.
GTA provides domestic wireless, fixed-line, broadband and
pay-television services in Guam. But the island's geographic
location also gives GTA a strategic role as a landing point in
undersea cable traffic between Asia and the United States,
meaning the purchase may help Telkom boost its global business
profile.
Telkom director Honesti Basyir declined to confirm the
deal's value in a text message to Reuters. But he said the
company will fund the acquisition through bonds and equity.
