UPDATE 1-Indonesia's Telkom to pay about $300 mln for Guam telecom firm -sources

* State-controlled firm's biggest overseas acquisition
* Gearing up overseas expansion after Indonesia deals
* Telkom retains low debt-to-equity ratio
(Adds Telkom M&A spending, debt gearing, names of advisors)
By Denny Thomas and Cindy Silviana
HONG KONG/JAKARTA, June 12 State-controlled PT
Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has agreed to pay about
$300 million to buy Pacific island Guam's telecom and
pay-television operator GTA, people familiar with the matter
told Reuters, in what will be the biggest overseas acquisition
by the Indonesian firm.
Earlier this month Indonesia's biggest telecom operator,
known as Telkom, with a market value of $21.7 billion, agreed to
buy GTA from Japanese private equity firm Advantage Partners
without disclosing the deal's value. The people familiar with
the matter declined to be identified as the deal value wasn't
public.
The acquisition comes as Telkom gears up efforts to expand
overseas operations after a raft of mostly smaller deals in
Indonesia in the past five years. Indonesian telecom firms face
stiff competition and high operating costs at home, while the
government is seeking consolidation in the sector.
Overall, the company has spent about $2.2 billion on mergers
and acquisitions since 2005, excluding the latest deal,
according to Thomson Reuters data. Telkom's appetite for
overseas deals comes as the Indonesian government also wants it
to lead a planned $24 billion broadband expansion in the country
over the next five years.
The deal will expand Telkom's overseas footprint beyond
existing business in Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, the United
States and Myanmar among others. In January a plan to buy New
Zealand's 2 Degrees was abandoned over a disagreement on price.
The Guam firm provides domestic wireless, fixed-line,
broadband and pay-television services. The island's geographic
location also gives GTA a strategic role as a landing point in
undersea cable traffic between Asia and the United States,
meaning the purchase may help Telkom boost its global profile.
GTA and Telkom are part of a consortium working to build
capacity to meet growing demand for bandwidth between Southeast
Asia and North America.
Telkom director Honesti Basyir declined to confirm the
deal's value in a text message to Reuters. But he said the
company will fund the acquisition through bonds and equity.
Telkom beat a host of private equity firms and telecom
operators to win an auction for GTA managed by Citigroup,
the people familiar with the matter said. Deloitte advise
Telekom on the purchase, they said.
Citigroup declined to comment, and Deloitte officials
weren't immediately available to comment.
Advantage Partners acquired GTA in 2010 and is selling it,
as part of a regular portfolio reshuffle, for a return that it
"multiple" times its initial investment, one person said.
Telkom's debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35 percent was below the
industry average of 0.47 percent, according to Thomson Reuters
data, leaving ample room for it to take on more debt to pursue
more acquisitions.
(Additional reporting by Eveline Danubrata in JAKARTA; Editing
by Kenneth Maxwell)