Workers at Indonesia's Telkomsel strike over benefits

| JAKARTA
JAKARTA Nov 10 About 2,500 workers at
Indonesia's largest mobile-phone carrier, Telkomsel, went on
strike on Thursday demanding better pay and pensions, the latest
dispute over labour in Southeast Asia's largest economy.
The work stoppage at PT Telekomunikasi Selular follows a
surge in the mobile-phone customer base in Indonesia, the
world's fourth-most populous country with 240 million people,
and a growing clamour by unions for a greater slice of the
country's wealth in the wake of rapid economic growth.
On Wednesday, workers at Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold
Inc's Grasberg mine in remote Papua province extended
their strike into a third month, part of a broader push by
workers for a greater share of profits in Indonesia. Pilots and
supermarket staff have also recently gone on strike.
About 1,000 Telkomsel workers, in their bright red uniforms
and red headbands, marched on a busy Jakarta street, waving
placards and demanding better health pensions, compensation and
their own cellular phones.
Telkomsel workers in several other cities also went on
strike.
"If our demands are granted, we will not continue the strike
tomorrow," said union spokesman Yogi Rizkian Bahar.
He vowed there would be no disruption to telecommunication
services or damaged equipment in the strike, which is scheduled
to continue until Dec. 30.
The striking workers, out of the company's total workforce
of 4,000, refuse to work or to touch production tools. Those who
showed up at work simply sat around the office, Bahar said.
Telkomsel is partly owned by Singapore Telecommunications
Ltd and is also a unit of Indonesia's biggest telecoms
firm, PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia .
PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia's share price fell 1.3 percent
on Thursday.
Bahar said the union was summoned by government officials to
try find a solution to the strike.
