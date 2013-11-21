版本:
中国
2013年 11月 22日

BRIEF-Tellza acquires 8 million common shares for cancellation

Nov 21 Tellza Communications Inc : * Acquires 8 million common shares for cancellation * Purchased for cancellation about 4.2% of outstanding shares of co at average

price of $0.11 per share * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
