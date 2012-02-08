Mexico's Telmex reports 21 pct jump in Q4 profit

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
MEXICO CITY Feb 8 Mexico's Telefonos de Mexico, or Telmex, the country's leading fixed line phone and internet provider, reported fourth-quarter net profit of 4.1 billion pesos ($292 million) on Wednesday, a 21 percent jump from the same quarter last year.
Telmex , owned by Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, said revenues in the quarter were 29 billion pesos.
Telmex is controlled by telecommunications giant America Movil , which reports earnings on Thursday.
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.