2012年 2月 9日

Mexico's Telmex reports 21 pct jump in Q4 profit

MEXICO CITY Feb 8 Mexico's Telefonos de Mexico, or Telmex, the country's leading fixed line phone and internet provider, reported fourth-quarter net profit of 4.1 billion pesos ($292 million) on Wednesday, a 21 percent jump from the same quarter last year.

Telmex , owned by Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, said revenues in the quarter were 29 billion pesos.

Telmex is controlled by telecommunications giant America Movil , which reports earnings on Thursday.

