公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 27日 星期四

Mexico's Telmex profit falls in 3rd-qtr

Oct 26 Mexico's top fixed-line phone operator Telmex posted on Wednesday net earnings of 3.591 billion pesos ($259 million) in the July-September period, compared to 3.733 billion pesos in the same period 2010. ($1 = 13.8835 as of end September) (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)

