Telmex board agrees to America Movil's tender offer

* Telmex board authorizes sale process

* America Movil offered 10.50 pesos a share for stake

MEXICO CITY Aug 8 The board of Telefonos de Mexico TELMEXL.MX on Monday said it agreed to move forward on an offer by Carlos Slim's America Movil to buy the part of the telephone company that it does not already own.

America Movil (AMXL.MX) (AMX.N), which already owns almost 60 percent of Telmex, said last week it was seeking to buy the rest of the company in a deal worth about $6.5 billion. [ID:nN1E7701W6]

America Movil offered to pay 10.50 pesos a share to consolidate its ownership of Telmex.

Telmex shares closed down 0.48 percent at 10.46 pesos in local trading, while America Movil shares fell 3.87 percent to 13.67 pesos amid a broad rout of Mexican stocks following the U.S. debt downgrade. (Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)