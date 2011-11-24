Judge grants appeal to Telmex in TV dispute-report

MEXICO CITY Nov 24 A judge has granted tycoon Carlos Slim's Telmex an appeal against a government decision that denied the phone company entry into the television market in Mexico, daily El Universal reported on Thursday.

Mexico's Communications and Transport ministry in May rejected Slim's efforts to tap the domestic television market by refusing to change Telmex's TMX.N TELMEXL.MX concession to allow the new service.

According to El Universal, the judge found that the ministry did not make a thorough review of the case, and is now requesting that the government look at Telmex's request again and make a new decision.

The ministry said one of the reasons stopping Telmex from winning the TV permit was that the company, Mexico's leading fixed-line phone service provider, was giving rivals poor service when connecting them to its nationwide network.

Telmex challenged the ministry's stance, saying it had fully complied with key conditions for its TV debut.

