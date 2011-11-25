UPDATE 1-Judge grants appeal to Telmex in TV dispute - report

* Telmex fights for right to offer TV in Mexico
* Ministry says appeal not final yet
(Adds comments from Telmex, ministry)
MEXICO CITY Nov 24 A judge has granted tycoon
Carlos Slim's Telmex an appeal against a government decision
that denied the phone company entry into the television market
in Mexico, local media reported on Thursday.
Mexico's Communications and Transport ministry in May
rejected Slim's efforts to tap the domestic television market by
refusing to change Telmex's concession to
allow the new service.
According to El Universal daily, the judge found that the
ministry did not make a thorough review of the case, and is now
requesting that the government look at Telmex's request again
and make a new decision.
The ministry said one of the reasons stopping Telmex from
winning the TV permit was that the company, Mexico's leading
fixed-line phone service provider, was giving rivals poor
service when connecting them to its nationwide network.
Telmex challenged the ministry's stance, saying it had fully
complied with key conditions for its TV debut.
"We are studying the reach of the (judge's) decision,"
Telmex said on Thursday.
The ministry said in a statement that the appeal was not
final and that it was entitled to challenge the decision over
the next two weeks.
(Reporting by Cyntia Barrera Diaz, editing by Bernard Orr and
Vinu Pilakkott)
