Telus challenges Ottawa's wireless policy in court

TORONTO, July 30 The battle between Canada's
three large wireless carriers and the Canadian government
escalated on Monday with one of the incumbents, Telus Corp
, taking the government to court over a recent decision
over the transfer of spectrum licenses.
Telus said in filings with the Federal Court in Ottawa that
it is seeking clarity on the legality of the government's
decision last month, which potentially changes the rules around
transferring bandwidth rights between carriers.
The challenge is the latest salvo fired against the
government which is seeking to boost competition in the sector
to bring down average bills for Canadian consumers.
Telus, Rogers Communications and BCE Inc
say the government is giving an edge to foreign wireless majors
like Verizon Communications Inc, which have expressed an
interest in entering the Canadian market.
The three incumbents, which between them own a huge stable
of media assets across Canada, have launched a wide-ranging
lobbying and public relations campaign to back their case that
rates charged by Canadian wireless companies are lower than
those of U.S. rivals.
In June the government effectively foiled Telus's C$380
million ($370 million) bid for struggling Canadian wireless
start-up Mobilicity by blocking the transfer of spectrum
licenses.
It also indicated it would not allow spectrum owned by
Mobilicity and slightly larger rival Wind Mobile to fall into
the hands of the incumbents, if such deals resulted in undue
spectrum concentration in the hands of a few.
Telus says this could put billions of dollars of investment
at risk, cost Canadian jobs and result in foreign companies
being given advantages over local companies.
Sources have confirmed to Reuters that U.S. wireless giant
Verizon has made a bid for Wind Mobile and that it is also in
talks with Mobilicity.
Telus argues that when Mobilicity and Wind bought their
spectrum, they did so under the understanding they could sell
those licenses to the incumbents after five years.
"The minister did not have the statutory power to interfere
with those vested rights," Telus said in its court filing.
A spokesperson for the government was not immediately
reachable for comment.