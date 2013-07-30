UPDATE 1-Telus challenges Ottawa's wireless policy in court

* Telus takes government to court in addition to PR campaign
* Policy bars airwave sales that would lead to "undue
concentration"
* Rival says policy never promised open sale after 5 years
By Euan Rocha and Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, July 30 Telus Corp, one of
Canada's big three wireless companies, has taken the government
to court to challenge policies aimed at encouraging more
competition.
Telus, second-largest provider of wireless service in
Canada, late on Monday sought a judicial review in federal court
in Ottawa over government restrictions on the sale of licenses
to use airwaves.
Legal experts were skeptical that a review would succeed or
deter the Conservative Party government from trying to limit the
market dominance of the three largest companies, Telus, Rogers
Communications Inc and BCE Inc.
"I assume Telus thinks they can win this case, but I think
this is going to be a very tough case for them to win," said a
lawyer specializing in the telecom policy, who asked not to be
identified to protect business dealings. "I don't see this case
as being much of a game changer."
A spokesman for Industry Minister James Moore on Tuesday
said the government was aware of Telus's challenge, but he
declined to comment because the matter was before the courts.
BATTLE OVER WIRELESS SPECTRUM
Telus's move is the latest salvo fired by the big wireless
players against the government, whose efforts to encourage
competition have piqued the interest of U.S. telecom giant
Verizon Communications.
In June, the government effectively foiled a C$380 million
($370 million) bid from Telus for struggling Canadian wireless
provider Mobilicity by blocking the transfer of the start-up's
spectrum licenses to Telus.
The Conservative government also said it would not approve
other deals if they result in undue spectrum concentration in
the hands of a few.
Mobilicity acquired its airwaves in a 2008 auction in which
Telus, Rogers and BCE were barred from bidding on some spectrum
so it would be free for newer players.
Telus argues that when Mobilicity bought the spectrum, it
did so under the understanding it could sell those licenses to
the established operators after five years.
"The minister did not have the statutory power to interfere
with those vested rights," Telus said in its court filing.
Telus said in the filings with the Federal Court in Ottawa
that it is seeking clarity on the legality of the government's
decision last month, which potentially changes the rules around
transferring bandwidth rights between carriers.
Telus' interpretation of the telecom policy differs from the
view of others who competed in that auction, however.
"The government never in any way assured anyone that after
five years transfers would be permitted," said Anthony Lacavera,
who as chief executive of Globalive bought airwaves in the 2008
auction for his Wind Mobile operation.
EYE ON VERIZON
Rogers has also reached deals giving it the option to
acquire airwaves from two regional operators once the five-year
moratorium ends next year.
Telus, Rogers and BCE say the government is giving an edge
to foreign wireless majors like Verizon, which sources familiar
with the deals say is in talks to buy both Wind Mobile and
Mobilicity.
The three companies, which between them own a huge stable of
media assets across Canada, have launched a wide-ranging
lobbying and public relations campaign to argue their case that
Verizon should not get undue preference if it seeks to enter the
Canadian market.
Telus says this could put billions of dollars of investment
at risk, cost Canadian jobs and result in foreign companies
being given advantages over local companies.