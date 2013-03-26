Telus sells C$1.7 bln of debt in two parts - term sheet

BRIEF-Imperial Metals becomes sole owner of Huckleberry
* Huckleberry has retained core group of mine personnel and has kept mine on care and maintenance since September 2016
March 26 Telus Corp on Tuesday sold C$1.7 billion ($1.67 billion) of debt in two parts, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
Telus sold C$1.1 billion of 3.35 percent notes, due April 1, 2024, which were priced at 99.435 to yield 3.412 percent or 147.7 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.
The company also sold C$600 million of 4.40 percent notes, due April 1, 2043, which were priced at 99.768 to yield 4.414 percent or 187 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.
The bookrunning managers of the sale were the investment dealer arms of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, and Royal Bank of Canada.
* Huckleberry has retained core group of mine personnel and has kept mine on care and maintenance since September 2016
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July