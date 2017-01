(Adds dropped letter in headline)

May 5 Telus Corp , one of Canada's three big telecom providers, said it would sell a 35 percent stake in outsourcing service provider Telus International in a deal that values the unit at C$1.2 billion ($934.80 million).

The company said it would sell the business to Baring Private Equity Asia and use proceeds of about C$600 million to expand its wireless and wireline networks in Canada. ($1 = 1.2837 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)