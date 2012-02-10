版本:
Telus profit rises 5 pct

Feb 9 Telus' fourth-quarter profit rose 5 percent, helped by the expansion of its Optik TV product while strong smartphone growth helped sales but hampered earnings.

Canada's third-largest wireless service, which also sells landline phone, Internet and television services, made a net profit of C$237 million, or 76 Canadian cents a share, on revenue of C$2.7 billion.

Analysts had, on average, expected Telus to earn 78 Canadian cents a share on revenue of C$2.69 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

