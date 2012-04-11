UPDATE 2-Telus dual-share merger opposed by big shareholder

TORONTO, April 11 A plan by Telus Corp,
Canada's third largest wireless carrier, to discard its
dual-share structure faces opposition from its largest
shareholder.
Mason Capital Management LLC, a New York-based investor,
said on Tuesday it has advised Telus that it intends to vote
against the proposal.
Shareholders will vote on the proposal to convert Telus's
non voting shares into voting shares on a one-for-one
basis at the company's annual meeting on May 9. Two-thirds of
shareholders in each class must vote in favor for the proposal
to be adopted.
An affirmative vote would lead to Telus listing its shares
on the New York Stock Exchange in addition to the Toronto Stock
Exchange.
Announcing the proposal in February, Telus said the move
would increase liquidity and remove a historical discount on the
non-voting shares, which are entitled to the same dividend
payout as the voting shares.
It also said it was good corporate governance to allow all
shareholders to get one vote for one share.
A source at Telus said on Wednesday that the company
believes that Mason's opposition stems from its strategy of
trading on the spread between the two types of shares, an
arbitrage that would be eliminated if the proposal goes through.
Mason was not immediately available to comment. In a filing
to Canadian regulators on Tuesday, It said it held 18.7 percent
of Telus's outstanding common shares at the end of March as well
as a much smaller share of the non voting stock.
Mason also said it had also borrowed a much larger number of
non voting shares.
The hedge fund stands to benefit if it can block the
proposal, which would likely lead to a fall in the price of the
non voting stock, which Mason could then buy cheaply to pay back
the borrowed non voting shares.
Telus's dual share structure was designed to comply with
laws limiting foreign control of Canadian telecom companies at a
time when U.S.-based Verizon Communications Inc was a major
investor.
Foreign investors cannot own more than one-third of Telus's
voting shares. In March, the company said foreigners owned 24
percent of its voting shares, but that if it fulfilled all
pending orders the level would exceed the legal limit.
The rules blocking foreign ownership in Canadian telecoms
were modified in March to allow foreign control of smaller
operators, but that move does not directly affect Telus.
Telus's common shares fell slightly on Wednesday to C$57.18.
They have gained more than 13 percent in the last six months but
are only up 1.2 percent since the start of the year. The non
voting shares were at C$55.79, up 2.8 percent since the start of
the year.