Telus dual-share merger opposed by big shareholder

TORONTO, April 11 Telus Corp, Canada's
third largest wireless carrier, faces opposition from its
largest shareholder to a plan to discard its dual-share
structure.
Mason Capital Management LLC, a New York-based investor, has
advised Telus that it intends to vote against the proposal, it
said in an alternative monthly report A LTERNATIVE TO WHAT? f iled
with Canadian regulators on Tuesday.
A vote on management's proposal to convert its non-voting
shares into voting shares on a one-for-one basis is due to take
place at Telus' annual shareholder meeting on May 9.
Mason said it held 18.7 percent of Telus' outstanding common
shares at the end of March. It held a much smaller number of
non-voting shares.
Telus' dual share structure was designed to comply with laws
limiting foreign control of Canadian telecom companies at a time
when U.S.-based Verizon Communications Inc was a major investor.
Telus is restricted from allowing foreign investors to own
more than 33.3 percent of its voting shares. In March, it said
foreigners owned 24 percent of its voting shares but that if it
fulfilled all pending orders the level would exceed legal
levels.
The rules blocking foreign ownership were modified in March
to allow foreign control of smaller operators, a move that does
not directly affect Telus.