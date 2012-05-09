UPDATE 1-Telus withdraws share conversion proposal

May 9 Telus Corp, Canada's No.2
telecommunications provider, said it is withdrawing its proposal
to convert its non-voting shares to common shares, following a
run-in with dissident shareholder Mason Capital.
Telus earlier asked the British Columbia Securities
Commission to force Mason Capital Management LLC to say when it
acquired 19 percent of the voting shares and at what price. It
also wanted Mason to detail all its trading in the stock.
The regulator rejected the Telus request on May 3.
"The empty voting trading tactics of hedge fund Mason
Capital and lack of regulatory oversight of the practice make it
apparent a vote to be held at annual general and special meeting
of shareholders on May 9 would not succeed," Telus said in a
statement.
Empty voting is buying shares to vote them while
simultaneously short selling shares in the same company,
according to Telus.
Based on the practice, Mason Capital was voting $1.9 billion
worth of Telus' common shares with only a $25 million net
economic stake, the company said.
The dual-share setup was designed to comply with laws
limiting foreign control of Canadian telecom companies at a time
when U.S.-based Verizon Communications Inc was a major
investor in Telus.
Mason, for its part, believes scrapping the dual-share
structure would unfairly discriminate against the voting stock's
holders, who paid a premium, by diluting the value of the class.